Fertilizer subsidy to farmers worth Rs. 200M to be provided via QR code  Minister

A QR code system will be introduced in the near future to provide fertilizer subsidies to tea farmers to ensure efficiency and transparency, the Minister of Plantations and Community Infrastructure, Samantha Viddyarathna announced in Parliament today (23).

Minister Viddyarathna stated that the Cabinet approval has already been granted for the initiative, with the first phase scheduled to commence on September 26 in Matugama.

He further noted that the Tea Board has allocated Rs. 2,000 million for the tea fertilizer subsidy program for the year 2025.

Out of this, Rs. 200 million will be distributed under the new QR code system, primarily targeting small-scale tea estate owners, who account for nearly 75% of the sector, he said.

Minister Viddyarathna explained that through the QR code mechanism, farmers will be able to obtain fertilizer from multiple fertilizer companies registered with the Fertilizer Secretariat, in addition to government-supplied fertilizer.

He added:

“The first phase will begin on September 26 in Ittapana, Matugama. This initiative will ensure that farmers can conveniently obtain their subsidies and access fertilizer from registered companies.”