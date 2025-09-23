Kush worth over Rs. 50 million seized at BIA

Two individuals have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to exit the airport with a large consignment of “Kush” cannabis worth over Rs. 50 million, this morning (23).

The duo was arrested by the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs while attempting to exit the airport through the “Green Channel” at the BIA, which is designated for passengers with no items to declare, Ada Derana reporter said.

The suspects include a 29-year-old woman from Colombo and a 48-year-old man residing in Chennai, India.

Investigations revealed that the duo had purchased the consignment of “Kush” in Bangkok, Thailand, and subsequently travelled to New Delhi, India, before arriving in Katunayake on Air India flight AI-277 at 6.50 a.m. today.

According to officials, a search of their two pieces of luggage and a backpack led to the seizure of five kilograms and 92 grams of “Kush” concealed in five separate bags.

The seized narcotics, along with the two passengers, have been handed over to Katunayake Airport’s Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.