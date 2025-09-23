Majestic tusker Sapumal injured in shooting, condition critical

The tusker known as ‘Sapumal’, native to the Hurulu Eco Park and Minneriya National Park, has reportedly been shot at by unknown individuals.

Safari jeep drivers in Kaudulla National Park have also confirmed sightings of the injured tusker, said Ada Derana reporter.

‘Sapumal’, estimated to be about 25 years old, is notable for its tusks, which are over two and a half feet long.

The tusker is said to have sustained two gunshot injuries to its front right leg. Tourists who have seen the tusker have stated that pus was oozing from its wounds below the knee.

According to reports, the tusker is in critical condition and requires urgent medical attention.

Visitors to the Kaudulla National Park yesterday (22) captured footage of the tusker ‘Sapumal’ limping near the Kaudulla tank, highlighting the severity of its injuries.