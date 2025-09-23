Cabinet approves introduction of Government SuperApp to streamline public services

September 23, 2025   01:19 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal to create a ‘Government SuperApp’, aimed at enabling the public to access government services through a single, unified digital platform.

Officials have noted that the current disjointed approach to government service delivery—requiring multiple systems, repeated authentication processes, and redundant data entry across various departments—has caused considerable inconvenience to citizens.

It is estimated that these inefficiencies result in an economic loss exceeding Rs. 500 million annually.

