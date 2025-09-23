Owner of lorry found concealing drugs in Tangalle to be detained until 29 Sept.

September 23, 2025   02:16 pm

The owner of a lorry that was found concealing heroin and crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) in Seenimodara, Tangalle, yesterday (22), has been ordered to be detained for questioning.

Mount Lavinia Magistrate Pasan Amarasena issued the order to allow the Mount Lavinia Police to question the suspect in connection with the discovery of a large haul of narcotics.

The suspect has been identified as a resident of Ratmalana.

The lorry was discovered by police near a house in Seenimodara, Tangalle, where the bodies of two men had previously been recovered. The narcotics were found hidden near the property.

Following the discovery, officers from the Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested the suspect—identified as the owner of the lorry—in possession of 11 grams and 140 milligrams of heroin. He was subsequently handed over to the Mount Lavinia Police Station.

The suspect was produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (23), where the order was issued.

