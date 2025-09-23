Sri Lanka positioned as a unique hub for international business events - PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that “SRI LANKA MICE EXPO 2025” is a great opportunity to engage in business activities at the international level but also a valuable platform to bring the name of Sri Lanka onto the global stage.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while participating in the inauguration ceremony of the “SRI LANKA MICE EXPO 2025” exhibition organized by the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau (SLCB) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism held today (23) at Cinnamon Life Hotel in Colombo, the PM’s Office said.

This exhibition is scheduled to be held for five days with the participation of 100 representatives from 30 countries.

The objective of “SL MICE Expo 2025” is to establish Sri Lanka as a leading destination in the “MICE” (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector. Furthermore, it provides an opportunity for both local and international MICE stakeholders to showcase and promote their services, products, and capabilities.

The Prime Minister further stated:

“This is not merely an event, but an opportunity for our local entrepreneurs and stakeholders to directly engage in international business activities and to gain knowledge. Such events create opportunities for Sri Lanka to become a destination for meetings, conferences, and exhibitions.”

The Prime Minister also stated that Sri Lanka’s tourism industry continues to play a vital role in the national economy, with officials noting that the sector generated USD 3.1 billion in revenue in 2024.

By August this year alone, earnings had already reached USD 2.3 billion. Tourism remains the country’s third-largest foreign exchange earner, contributing not only to economic growth but also to broader transformation within the national economy, she said.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that Sri Lanka’s values, its strategic geographical location, and strong connectivity with Asia, the Gulf, Western Asia, and beyond, position it as a unique hub for international business events. Alongside this, the island’s diverse natural beauty, centuries-old cultural heritage, and renowned hospitality are said to provide international business communities with a remarkable experience, she added.

It was also emphasized that the exhibition serves as an important platform to enhance ties between international buyers and local suppliers, the statement added.

Prime Minister Harini commended the contribution made by this exhibition, organized by the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism together with, to uplift the economy by establishing Sri Lanka as a “MICE" hub.

The event was attended by the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau, Dheera Hettiarachchi, Acting General Manager Achini Dandunnage, officials of the institution, and a number of foreign representatives from 30 countries also participated in this event.