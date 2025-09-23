Sri Lanka’s export sector has continued to demonstrate resilience and steady growth during the first eight months of 2025, recording total earnings of US$ 11,554.32 million.

This reflects a strong 6.61% increase compared to the corresponding period in 2024, the Export Development Board (EDB) said in its latest report.

In August 2025 alone, total exports, comprising both merchandise and services reached to US$ 1,607.58 million, recording a 2.57 % year-on-year growth over August 2024. This performance highlights the strength of Sri Lanka’s export sector and the effectiveness of strategies implemented to broaden market access and enhance global competitiveness, the EDB said.

Commenting on the positive results, Mangala Wijesinghe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Export Development Board (EDB), stated:

“This encouraging growth highlights Sri Lanka’s increasing integration into global trade and the success of our continued efforts to strengthen export competitiveness while diversifying market opportunities. Our exporters have once again demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability in navigating evolving global challenges.

Exports exceeded US$ 1.6 billion in August alone, with cumulative earnings to over US$ 11.6 billion during the first eight months of 2025. These results reflect the strength, determination, and innovation of our exporters despite global uncertainties.

While we celebrate this progress, we remain mindful of the challenges ahead. With sustained efforts to enhance competitiveness and expand market opportunities, we are confident of reaching the export target set for 2025.”

In August 2025 alone, merchandise exports grew by 5.13 % year-on-year, reaching US$ 1,294.83 million, according to provisional data of Sri Lanka Customs including the estimates for Gems & Jewellery and Petroleum Products. For the period January to August 2025, merchandise exports totaled US$ 9,092.85 million, reflecting 6.89 % increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, services exports have emerged as a key driver of overall export growth. In August 2025, earnings from services exports estimated to be US$ 312.75 million. Over the first eight months of the year, services exports are estimated to have increased by 5.57 %, totaling US$ 2,461.46 million.

This trend highlights the rising importance of Sri Lanka’s knowledge-based economy and its growing contribution to national export earnings, the report said.

The services export sector, comprising ICT/BPM, Construction, Financial services, and Transport & Logistics, continues to diversify Sri Lanka’s export portfolio and create high-value employment opportunities across the Island, it added.