FR petition against appointment of Bribery Commission DG withdrawn

September 23, 2025   04:59 pm

The Fundamental Rights petition challenging the appointment of High Court Judge Ranga Dissanayake as the Director General of the Commission to Investigate Allegations against Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the President’s recommendation to the Constitutional Council for the appointment has been withdrawn before the Supreme Court today (23).

The petition had been filed by a group including the Chief Incumbent of the Udawalawe Soma Viharaya, Ven. Wewelduwa Gnanaprabha Thero.

The case was taken up before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, Justice Mahinda Samayawardhena, and Justice Sampath Abeykoon.

During the hearing, the attorney representing the petitioner sought the court’s permission to withdraw the application. 

Accordingly, the three-judge bench granted permission and dismissed the petition.

