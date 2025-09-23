Cause of death revealed after 2 bodies found with drugs haul at house in Tangalle

September 23, 2025

The post-mortem examination on the bodies of the three persons who died under mysterious circumstances in the house, where drugs were later found in the Seenimodara area of Tangalle, has revealed that they died due to overdosing on a mix of heroin and beer.

The post-mortem examination of the bodies was conducted by the Judicial Medical Officer of the Tangalle Base Hospital, Ruwan Nanayakkara.

It has been revealed that the deceased died due to overdose on a mix of heroin and beer.

Ada Derana reproter said that the Judicial Medical Officer is also scheduled to present the facts to the Tangalle Magistrate’s Court in this regard.

The bodies of two persons who died under mysterious circumstances were found in a house in the Seenimodara area of Tangalle yesterday (22) based on inforamtion received by the police.

Another person in the house in question had also died after being admitted to the Tangalle Hospital in critical condition.

Subsequent investigations revealed that a stock of crystal methamphetamine (also known as Ice) and heroin was found in three lorries, the police said.

Investigations in this regard revealed that the relevant stock of drugs belonged to ‘Unakuruwe Shantha’, who is allegedly involved in numerous crimes and is hiding in a foreign country.

