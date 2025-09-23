Sampath Manamperi remanded

September 23, 2025   08:19 pm

Sampath Manamperi, who was detained for interrogation by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), has been ordered remanded in custody by the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court today (23).

Accordingly, he was remanded until September 26 over the concealment of two containers of raw materials allegedly used in the production of the drug “Ice” and reportedly belonging to underworld figure Kehelbaddara Padme, in the Middeniya area.

In addition, the Magistrate ordered that he be remanded until October 01 in connection with the recent discovery of weapons at the residence of a female acquaintance of the accused in Thalawa, Middeniya.

The Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court on September 17 had granted the PNB permission to detain Sampath Manamperi for seven days for questioning.

Following the court order, PNB officers interrogated Sampath Manamperi regarding the recent discovery of the two containers in Middeniya.

Sampath Manamperi had surrendered to the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court on September 17.

