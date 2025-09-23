President Dissanayake arrives in New York for UNGA session

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has arrived in New York, to attend the 80th sessions of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The President’s flight touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport at approximately 8:50 a.m. US time.

Upon his arrival, President Dissanayake was warmly received by Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, former Chief Justice and President’s Counsel Jayantha Jayasuriya, along with members of his delegation.

The President is accompanied on this official visit by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath.