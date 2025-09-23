President Dissanayake arrives in New York for UNGA session

President Dissanayake arrives in New York for UNGA session

September 23, 2025   10:30 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has arrived in New York, to attend the 80th sessions of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The President’s flight touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport at approximately 8:50 a.m. US time.

Upon his arrival, President Dissanayake was warmly received by Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, former Chief Justice and President’s Counsel Jayantha Jayasuriya, along with members of his delegation.

The President is accompanied on this official visit by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Sarvajana Balaya' commemorates International Sign Language Day (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' commemorates International Sign Language Day (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' commemorates International Sign Language Day (English)

"All assets have been legally acquired" - Cabinet Spokesman responds to accusations (English)

X-Press Pearl Disaster: Singapore firm rejects US$1 billion Sri Lankan fine for pollution damages (English)

X-Press Pearl Disaster: Singapore firm rejects US$1 billion Sri Lankan fine for pollution damages (English)

Cabinet approves introduction of Government SuperApp to streamline public services (English)

Cabinet approves introduction of Government SuperApp to streamline public services (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.23

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.23

President Dissanayake to undertake an official visit to Japan (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake an official visit to Japan (English)

Two bodies recovered from Tangalle house under renovation (English)

Two bodies recovered from Tangalle house under renovation (English)