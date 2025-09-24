Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

The Department of Meteorology said that showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and North-Western provinces, and in the Galle, Matara, Kandy, and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Fairly heavy falls of above 50 mm are likely in some places, the Department stated.

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Uva Province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about 30–40 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills, and in the Central, Northern, North-Central, and North-Western provinces, as well as in the Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, it said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by lightning and temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.