Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

September 24, 2025   06:16 am

The Department of Meteorology said that showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and North-Western provinces, and in the Galle, Matara, Kandy, and Nuwara Eliya districts. 

Fairly heavy falls of above 50 mm are likely in some places, the Department stated.

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Uva Province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about 30–40 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills, and in the Central, Northern, North-Central, and North-Western provinces, as well as in the Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, it said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by lightning and temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Sarvajana Balaya' commemorates International Sign Language Day (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' commemorates International Sign Language Day (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' commemorates International Sign Language Day (English)

"All assets have been legally acquired" - Cabinet Spokesman responds to accusations (English)

X-Press Pearl Disaster: Singapore firm rejects US$1 billion Sri Lankan fine for pollution damages (English)

X-Press Pearl Disaster: Singapore firm rejects US$1 billion Sri Lankan fine for pollution damages (English)

Cabinet approves introduction of Government SuperApp to streamline public services (English)

Cabinet approves introduction of Government SuperApp to streamline public services (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.23

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.23

President Dissanayake to undertake an official visit to Japan (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake an official visit to Japan (English)

Two bodies recovered from Tangalle house under renovation (English)

Two bodies recovered from Tangalle house under renovation (English)