Govt to establish policies ensuring communities can live without hindrance  PM

The Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, stated that it is the government’s aim to establish policies in a way that enables every community to carry on their cultural, personal, and political lives without any hindrance.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the National Sign Language Day celebrations held under the theme “No Human Rights Without Sign Language Rights” yesterday (23) at Suhurupaya, Battaramulla, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The Prime Minister further stated,

“The primary aim of the government is to build an inclusive society based on equality, without leaving anyone behind.

The government takes the initiative in establishing and implementing policies to facilitate every community to live according to their culture, family life, and political lives without any obstruction.

By everyone learning sign language and using it just like other common languages, an environment will be created where communities can live without discrimination. The government believes that a society which safeguards human rights can be established within such an environment.”

Commenting further at the event, Minister of Rural Development, Social Security, and Community Empowerment, Dr. Upali Pannilage, stated:

“It can be seen that initiatives have been taken to build a society where the specific conditions of persons with disabilities are met without anyone being left behind.

In order to achieve this purpose, the government has already drafted a bill on sign language. This will soon be presented to Parliament, and upon approval, the act will be implemented. Thereafter, sign language will receive the same recognition as other languages.”

Member of Parliament Sugath Wasantha de Silva also expressed his views:

“Sign language should not remain a mode of communication only among the deaf community. By making it a widely recognized language within the entire Sri Lankan society, we can build an inclusive society. This will mark a journey of togetherness, enabling the deaf community to contribute fully to national development just like others.”

This event was graced by the presence of members of the Maha Sangha and attended by the Deputy Minister of Rural Development, Social Security, and Community Empowerment, Wasantha Piyatissa, government officials, foreign representatives, and a large number of representatives from the deaf and visually impaired communities.