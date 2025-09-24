FM Vijitha Herath meets Jaishankar to reaffirm strong Sri Lanka-India ties

September 24, 2025   09:13 am

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vijitha Herath, held bilateral discussions with India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the United States, aimed at reaffirming the strong friendship and close cooperation between Sri Lanka and India.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Minister Herath stated: “On the sidelines of UNGA in the USA, met with India’s External Affairs Minister, to reaffirm the strong friendship and close cooperation between Sri Lanka and India.”

India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, also commented on the meeting via X, saying it was a pleasure to meet the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister and review the progress of bilateral cooperation.

Minister Herath is accompanying President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is in New York to attend the UNGA. The President is scheduled to deliver his address to the General Assembly today (24) at 3:15 p.m. US time.

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), President Dissanayake will also hold bilateral meetings with the Secretary-General of the United Nations and several world leaders during his visit.

Meanwhile, Minister Herath also met with the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker. 

Following the meeting, he remarked: 

“Pleased to meet US Under Secretary of State Alison Hooker for constructive discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation and shared priorities.”

