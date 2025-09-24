Sagara Kariyawasam issues stern warning to ex-MP Thisakutti Arachchi

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) General Secretary and Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam has issued a stern warning to former Parliamentarian Thisakutti Arachchi, urging him to refrain from making irresponsible statements at public meetings.

The warning is reported to have been conveyed over the phone.

Thisakutti Arachchi’s recent controversial remarks have raised concerns within the party, prompting the SLPP leadership to issue a strong reprimand.

He has also reportedly been summoned to the party office tomorrow (25).

The remarks in question were made during a meeting held recently in Anuradhapura, where Thisakutti Arachchi stated:

“The day Namal Rajapaksa becomes President of this country, I will be the unofficial president. I am his closest friend and confidant, but that does not give me the right to demand anything. When the Anuradhapura district records the highest percentage of votes in Sri Lanka, all I need to do is inform him that the people of Anuradhapura have supported him. Then he should reciprocate by serving the people of Anuradhapura.”