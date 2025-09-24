President Anura Kumara meets UN Human Rights Chief

President Anura Kumara meets UN Human Rights Chief

September 24, 2025   11:13 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk and reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s engagement on human rights.

“Met with High Commissioner for Human Rights yesterday afternoon (23), US time, at the Human Rights Council Chamber, UN Secretariat. Reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s engagement on human rights,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

President Dissanayake, who arrived in the United States yesterday (23), is scheduled to address the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at 3:15 pm US time today (24).

The President’s flight touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport at approximately 8:50 a.m. US time yesterday.

Upon his arrival, President Dissanayake was warmly received by Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, former Chief Justice and President’s Counsel Jayantha Jayasuriya, along with members of his delegation.

During his visit, the President is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary-General and several world leaders.

Additionally, he will meet with members of the Sri Lankan community residing in the United States.

 

 

