The Attorney General’s Department today (24) informed the Court of Appeal that if a decision is made to arrest former Minister Udaya Gammanpila, the court will be notified of that decision through a motion, said Ada Derana reporter.

Additional Solicitor General Sudarshana de Silva, appearing on behalf of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), made this submission when the writ petition filed by Udaya Gammanpila—seeking an order to prevent his arrest—was taken up for consideration today.

On September 12, the CID informed the Court of Appeal that no decision had yet been made to arrest the former Minister.

Deputy Solicitor General Sudarshana de Silva, representing the CID, told the court that the police had not at that stage taken a decision to arrest the petitioner, adding that investigations were still ongoing and a final decision would be made thereafter.

Former Minister Udaya Gammanpila filed the petition under the provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), seeking an order to prevent his arrest.

The petition, submitted through his legal counsel, names as respondents the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, Ravi Seneviratne, the Inspector General of Police, and several others.