CMC employee arrested for selling heroin and Ice

September 24, 2025   01:45 pm

An office assistant of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) has been arrested by the Walana Anti-Vice Unit for allegedly selling heroin and crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as Ice) to workers of the council.

Police said the suspect had been carefully packaging heroin and ‘Ice’ in his office room over an extended period and distributing it to municipal council workers.

The suspect’s office is reportedly located in a building belonging to the Colombo Municipal Council near Campbell Park.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Walana Anti-Vice Unit carried out a raid on September 22 and recovered more than 20 grams of heroin from the suspect’s possession, police said.

The 38-year-old suspect has been taken into custody and handed over to the Borella Police.

After being produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court, a detention order was issued, and further investigations are ongoing.

