China evacuates nearly 2 million as super typhoon Ragasa nears landfall

Chinese authorities evacuated 1.9 million residents from the southern Guangdong province as super typhoon Ragasa, the most powerful storm of the year, barreled toward China with winds reaching 241 kph and waves higher than lampposts.

The typhoon forced the shutdown of schools and businesses across at least 10 cities as it approached its expected evening landfall between Yangjiang and Zhanjiang. Hong Kong’s observatory recorded maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the storm’s centre.

Meanwhile, huge waves battered the coastlines of the city of Zhuhai and Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s observatory said Ragasa had maximum sustained winds near the centre of about 195 kph, and was forecast to keep moving west or west-northwest.

The winds brought by the storm, which blew away parts of a pedestrian bridge’s roof and uprooted hundreds of trees across the city, have since gradually weakened.

Hong Kong and nearby Macau have cancelled schools and flights. Hundreds of people sought refuge in temporary centres in both cities, while rescue teams on inflatable boats tackled the flooded streets to save those who were trapped. In Macau, electricity has been turned off in some flooded, low-lying areas for safety.

Ragasa earlier caused deaths and damage in Taiwan and the Philippines.

In Taiwan, torrential rain on Tuesday caused a barrier lake to overflow in Guangfu Township in eastern Taiwan’s Hualien County, resulting in the collapse of a bridge and flooding the region’s roads.

More than half of Guangfu’s population of some 12,000 people sought safety on higher ground or on the upper floors of their homes. Many residents claimed evacuation orders were insufficient when the lake burst its banks.

Local authorities said 15 people died and contact was lost with at least 17 others in the township, according to the latest information available.

At least 10 deaths were reported in the Philippines, including seven fishermen who drowned when huge waves and fierce winds flipped their boat on Monday off Santa Ana town in northern Cagayan province. Five other fishermen remain missing, provincial officials said.

