CEB workers decide against strike action but to continue work-to-rule campaign

The ongoing ‘work-to-rule’ campaign launched by several trade unions attached to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) will continue beyond midnight today (24).

A spokesperson stated that all trade unions affiliated with the CEB meet this afternoon to make a collective decision on the next course of action regarding future activities.

Accordingly, members have decided not to continue the ongoing ‘work-to-rule’ campaign after authorities failed to provide any solutions to their demands.

The Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU), along with other affiliated unions, had initially decided to stage the trade union action under three phases.

The first phase was initiated as a ‘work-to-rule’ trade union action.

In the second phase, all employees reported sick leave in two groups on September 17 and 18, during which a demonstration was also staged opposite the CEB head office.

As the next step, union members refrained from participating in certain committee activities, including withdrawing from tender committees, as a way of demonstrating the escalation of their protest against the government.

Although several days have passed since the strike commenced on September 4, the CEB Engineers’ Union stated that the authorities have so far failed to engage in discussions to resolve their concerns.

Accordingly, union members met for a decisive discussion today to decide on the next step to oppose the government’s process to restructure the CEB.