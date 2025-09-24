Ex-Navy Commander Nishantha Ulugetenne further remanded

Former Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN), Admiral (Retired) Nishantha Ulugetenne, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been further remanded.

He has been remanded until October 8 by the Polgahawela Magistrate’s Court, said Ada Derana reporter.

The former Navy Commander was arrested on July 28 by the CID in connection with the disappearance of a youth from Pothuhera, which allegedly occurred while he was serving as the Director of Naval Intelligence.