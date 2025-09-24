Over 1,000 complaints on child abuse reported in first seven months of 2025: Minister

September 24, 2025   04:09 pm

Over 1,000 complaints related to child abuse have been reported in the first seven months of this year, according to Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Saroja Savithri Paulraj.

Minister Saroja Savithri Paulraj made this revelation during the second reading debate of the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill in Parliament today (24).

The Minister noted that children are subjected to abuse in various places, including residences, schools, detention centers, and even on public roads.

According to Minister Saroja Savithri Paulraj, 1,350 children were subjected to abuse last year, while 1,126 cases have already been reported in the first seven months of this year alone.

