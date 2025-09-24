President Anura Kumara meets his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in New York

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is currently in the United States to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly has met his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa.

The meeting took place at the ONE Plaza in New York, according to the President’s Media Division.

President Dissanayake, who arrived in the United States yesterday (23), is scheduled to address the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at 3:15 pm US time today (24).

The President’s flight touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport at approximately 8:50 a.m. US time yesterday.

Upon his arrival, President Dissanayake was warmly received by Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, former Chief Justice and President’s Counsel Jayantha Jayasuriya, along with members of his delegation.

During his visit, the President is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary-General and several world leaders.

Additionally, he will meet with members of the Sri Lankan community residing in the United States.