15 new breast cancer cases reported daily in Sri Lanka: NCCP

Approximately 15 new breast cancer cases are reported daily in Sri Lanka, while about three women die each day due to the disease, health authorities have revealed.

Speaking at a media conference held today (24) at the Health Promotion Bureau, Dr. Shreeni Alahapperuma, the Director of the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) stated that 19,457 female cancer patients were identified in Sri Lanka in 2022, according to recorded data.

Out of these, 5,477 were breast cancer cases, accounting for 28% of all female cancers.

Dr. Alahapperuma further noted that while early detection of breast cancer leads to successful treatment, around 30% of cases are diagnosed in the late stages, making treatment more difficult.

She said 15,245 cancer-related deaths occur annually in Sri Lanka, out of which 798 deaths are due to breast cancer.

In light of this situation, a special awareness event will be held on October 11 at Havelock City as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.