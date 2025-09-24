Digitalization can bring significant transformation to education: PM Harini

The Digital Task Force was appointed to facilitate education reform and that digitalization can bring a significant transformation to the education sector in the country, said Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Training, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while participating in the quarterly progress review meeting of the Parliamentary Digital Task Force for Education, held to inform Members of Parliament.

Speaking at the meeting, Prime Minister Amarasuriya said digital education is a process that moves forward hand in hand with educational reforms and therefore the government has appointed the Digital Task Force for a three-year period to guide the digital education transformation, to develop policies and to outline the necessary steps to be taken.

She noted that, “Once we build the foundation of digital education and provide it to children, they will move forward on that path. Therefore, creating that foundation, structure, and policies for digital education and taking the required steps is something that must undoubtedly happen under our leadership. We greatly value your contributions toward this effort.”