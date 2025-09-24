Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe is reportedly preparing to travel overseas due to health reasons, according to informed sources.

It is reported that former President Wickremesinghe is considering traveling to either France, the United Kingdom, or India.

In view of the current climate in the country, the former President was recently invited by opposition political parties to take on a leadership role and contribute to future political activities.

Accordingly, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has taken note of these developments and has expressed views regarding a plan to conduct a series of political meetings.

However, it is reported that due to both his health condition and upcoming political engagements, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe is preparing to travel abroad.

A specific departure date has not yet been confirmed, but informed sources indicate that the former President may leave the country by the end of this year.