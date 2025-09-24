ASPI closes at new all-time high today

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) closed at an all-time high after gaining over 55 points today (24).

Accordingly, the ASPI rose by 55.61 points or 0.26% to close at 21,338.45 points, surpassing the previous high of 21,282.84 points recorded on September 23, 2025.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 Index moved up by 7.92 points to close at 6,081.06 points.

Today’s turnover was recorded as over Rs. 5.56 billion.