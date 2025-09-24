Accomplice of Midigama Ruwan arrested three T-56 firearms during STF operation

September 24, 2025   06:19 pm

An accomplice of underworld figure ‘Midigama Ruwan’ has been arrested along with firearms during an operation carried out in Weligama this afternoon (24), police stated.

Based on information received by officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF), a search was carried out on the upper floor of a two-storey house which is under construction.

During the search operation, three T-56 assault rifles, one magazine, and 30 bullets hidden at the location were taken into custody.

Police stated the suspect is related to underworld figure ‘Midigama Ruwan’ who is currently being held at the Boossa prison.

Further investigations are currently underway.

