January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- President hold talks with US Special Envoy on South Asia Sergio Gor in New York
- UK police arrest man over cyberattack that affected European airports
- ASPI closes at new all-time high today
- Accomplice of Midigama Ruwan arrested with three T-56 firearms during STF operation
- Printing of modular materials for Grade 1 and Grade 6 students underway