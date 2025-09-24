Printing of modular materials for Grade 1 and Grade 6 students underway

The printing of required modular materials for Grade 1 and Grade 6 students for the year 2026 is currently underway, the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe has confirmed.

Secretary Nalaka Kaluwewe also stated that the modular-based training programs for Grade 1 and Grade 6 school teachers for next year are scheduled to be completed by the end of November.

He made this statement during a discussion in Parliament regarding the current progress of the new educational reforms.

Secretary Kaluwewe further mentioned that approximately 80% of the Trainer of Trainers (TOT) program — aimed at preparing teacher trainers — has already been completed, while the remaining participants are currently undergoing training at the National Institute of Education (NIE) in Maharagama.

He added that the objective of the program is to produce both theoretically and practically trained facilitators to carry out teacher training across all provinces.

The trained facilitators will conduct training sessions at zonal and divisional levels, and this process is also expected to be completed by November.