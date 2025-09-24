Printing of modular materials for Grade 1 and Grade 6 students underway

Printing of modular materials for Grade 1 and Grade 6 students underway

September 24, 2025   06:58 pm

The printing of required modular materials for Grade 1 and Grade 6 students for the year 2026 is currently underway, the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe has confirmed.

Secretary Nalaka Kaluwewe also stated that the modular-based training programs for Grade 1 and Grade 6 school teachers for next year are scheduled to be completed by the end of November.

He made this statement during a discussion in Parliament regarding the current progress of the new educational reforms.

Secretary Kaluwewe further mentioned that approximately 80% of the Trainer of Trainers (TOT) program — aimed at preparing teacher trainers — has already been completed, while the remaining participants are currently undergoing training at the National Institute of Education (NIE) in Maharagama.

He added that the objective of the program is to produce both theoretically and practically trained facilitators to carry out teacher training across all provinces.

The trained facilitators will conduct training sessions at zonal and divisional levels, and this process is also expected to be completed by November.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Sarvajana Balaya' commemorates International Sign Language Day (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' commemorates International Sign Language Day (English)

"All assets have been legally acquired" - Cabinet Spokesman responds to accusations (English)

X-Press Pearl Disaster: Singapore firm rejects US$1 billion Sri Lankan fine for pollution damages (English)

X-Press Pearl Disaster: Singapore firm rejects US$1 billion Sri Lankan fine for pollution damages (English)

Cabinet approves introduction of Government SuperApp to streamline public services (English)

Cabinet approves introduction of Government SuperApp to streamline public services (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.23

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.23