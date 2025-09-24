Police release list of contact numbers to inform on drugs-related incidents

Police have released a list of contact numbers for the members of the public to inform on narcotics-related incidents.

Accordingly, the general public can directly contact the mobile phone numbers of the relevant Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) and inform them of incidents related to the widespread presence of narcotic substances such as heroin, ‘Ice’, cocaine and cannabis in various regions of the country.

Police stated that the Senior SDIGs will promptly take necessary actions, including conducting arrests and operations, and take further legal measures to protect the confidentiality of the information provided.

The Police Headquarters said it greatly values the support given by citizens in eliminating drug-related issues, and the mobile phone numbers of the relevant Senior Deputy Inspectors General of Police in charge of the provinces are provided below.

1. Western Province - 071 859 1991

2. Southern Province - 071 859 1992

3. Uva Province - 071 859 2642

4. Sabaragamuwa Province - 071 589 2618

5. North-western Province - 071 589 2600

6. Central Province - 071 589 1985

7. North-central Province - 071 589 2645

8. Northern Province - 071 589 2644

9. Eastern Province - 071 589 2640