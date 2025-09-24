Police release list of contact numbers to inform on drugs-related incidents

Police release list of contact numbers to inform on drugs-related incidents

September 24, 2025   07:44 pm

Police have released a list of contact numbers for the members of the public to inform on narcotics-related incidents.

Accordingly, the general public can directly contact the mobile phone numbers of the relevant Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) and inform them of incidents related to the widespread presence of narcotic substances such as heroin, ‘Ice’, cocaine and cannabis in various regions of the country.

Police stated that the Senior SDIGs will promptly take necessary actions, including conducting arrests and operations, and take further legal measures to protect the confidentiality of the information provided.

The Police Headquarters said it greatly values the support given by citizens in eliminating drug-related issues, and the mobile phone numbers of the relevant Senior Deputy Inspectors General of Police in charge of the provinces are provided below.

1. Western Province - 071 859 1991
2. Southern Province - 071 859 1992 
3. Uva Province - 071 859 2642
4. Sabaragamuwa Province - 071 589 2618
5. North-western Province - 071 589 2600
6. Central Province - 071 589 1985
7. North-central Province - 071 589 2645
8. Northern Province - 071 589 2644
9. Eastern Province - 071 589 2640

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Sarvajana Balaya' commemorates International Sign Language Day (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' commemorates International Sign Language Day (English)

"All assets have been legally acquired" - Cabinet Spokesman responds to accusations (English)

X-Press Pearl Disaster: Singapore firm rejects US$1 billion Sri Lankan fine for pollution damages (English)

X-Press Pearl Disaster: Singapore firm rejects US$1 billion Sri Lankan fine for pollution damages (English)

Cabinet approves introduction of Government SuperApp to streamline public services (English)

Cabinet approves introduction of Government SuperApp to streamline public services (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.23

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.23