Govt committed to working with all partners to ensure Indian Ocean remains peaceful: PM Harini

September 24, 2025   08:17 pm

The government is committed to working with all partners to ensure the Indian Ocean remains a peaceful, secure, sustainable, and well-governed region, founded on fairness and cooperation, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated.

The Prime Minister noted that Sri Lanka recognizes both the value and responsibility of its strategic location in the Indian Ocean.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya made these remarks while addressing the 12th International Maritime Conference “Galle Dialogue 2025,” organized by the Sri Lanka Navy.

The Galle Dialogue 2025 is being held under the theme “Maritime Outlook of the Indian Ocean under Changing Dynamics,” at the Wave and Lake Banquet Hall of the Welisara Navy Base.

