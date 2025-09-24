Solid waste recycling centers to be established across Sri Lanka

September 24, 2025   10:13 pm

A program has been initiated to establish solid waste recycling centers at local government institutions to facilitate the conversion of solid waste into recyclable materials.

According to the President’s Media Division, the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ program, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and the Ministry of Local Government, has launched the initiative.

As part of this program, solid waste recycling centers will be established across various regions, with the first such center being launched at the Kattankudy Urban Council, with an expense of Rs. 50.8 million.

In total, 54 locations have been selected, including six areas known for generating substantial amounts of unprocessed waste. The PMD also mentioned that feasibility studies have been conducted for 25 of these sites.

