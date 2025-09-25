Five Buddhist monks reported dead in cable car accident at Na Uyana Monastery

At least five Buddhist monks are reported dead after a cable car broke from the cable and fell down at the Na Uyana Monastery (Nā Uyana Āranya Senāsanaya) at Pansiyagama in Melsiripura, Kurunegala Hospital sources told Ada Derana.

The source said that around 13 Buddhist monks were in the cable car at the time of the accident which had occurred last night (24) at the Buddhist forest monastery in Kurunegala.