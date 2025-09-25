President Dissanayake addresses UN General Assembly

President Dissanayake addresses UN General Assembly

September 25, 2025   12:57 am

 

 

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today addressed the General Debate of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations in New York.

The Sri Lankan President touched on topics including global poverty, debt burden of developing nations and the drug menace during his speech. 

This is President Dissanayake’s first time addressing the UN General Assemble since assuming office. 

The President arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport at approximately 8:50 a.m. US time on Tuesday.

Upon his arrival, President Dissanayake was warmly received by Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, former Chief Justice and President’s Counsel Jayantha Jayasuriya, along with members of his delegation.

During his visit, the President met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk and is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary-General and several world leaders.

Additionally, he will meet with members of the Sri Lankan community residing in the United States.

 

