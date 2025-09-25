President meets Australian and Portuguese leaders in New York

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held bilateral discussions with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in New York on the side-lines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

President Dissanayake warmly welcomed Prime Minister Albanese before the two leaders engaged in discussions aimed at further expanding economic and trade cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations. Particular emphasis was placed on promoting tourism, as well as exploring new investment and market opportunities, the President’s Media Division said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and former Chief Justice, President’s Counsel Jayantha Jayasuriya, along with senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were also present at the meeting.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also held bilateral discussions with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and his delegation at the Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in New York.