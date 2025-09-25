Sri Lanka, UN discuss engagement of troops in peacekeeping operations

Sri Lanka, UN discuss engagement of troops in peacekeeping operations

September 25, 2025   07:33 am

A high-level United Nations delegation met the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence yesterday (24) to discuss enhancing collaboration in international peacekeeping missions and strengthening human rights initiatives.

The delegation, led by United Nations Resident Coordinator Marc-André Franche and Deputy Director (Protection and Solutions) at the UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific Karen Whiting, was received by the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) at the Defence Ministry.

Key areas of discussion included, the engagement of Sri Lankan troops in United Nations peacekeeping operations, accelerating the deployment screening process, conducting specialized training programs and ensuring the provision of necessary equipment conforming to UN standards.

UN Resident Coordinator Franche acknowledged Sri Lanka’s ongoing efforts to uphold human rights and expressed appreciation for the government’s commitment to international cooperation. The delegation reaffirmed the UN’s continued support to the Government of Sri Lanka in strengthening its peacekeeping capacity and aligning with global protection frameworks.

Defence Secretary Thuyacontha welcomed the support from the UN and expressed Sri Lanka’s readiness to deepen its contribution to international peacekeeping efforts, with focus on maintaining professionalism, accountability and global best practices.

This meeting marks a reaffirmation of the strong partnership between Sri Lanka and the United Nations.

