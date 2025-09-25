Minister Vijitha Herath holds talks with Maldives, Finland and Germany FMs

September 25, 2025   08:49 am

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath has held bilateral talks with Ministers of several countries on the sideline of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Minister Herath met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives Abdulla Khaleel on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly.

The duo reviewed the ongoing cooperation and explored ways to further strengthen close bilateral relations.

The Foreign Minister also met the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Elina Valtonen on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly. The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between Sri Lanka and Finland.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath discussed advancing bilateral cooperation and shared perspectives on key global issues during the meeting with the Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, Serap Güler.

The meeting between the duo was also held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly.

