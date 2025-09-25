Death toll in Thalawa van-lorry crash climbs to four

The death toll in the accident that occurred along the Kurunegala–Anuradhapura main road has risen to four, according to police.

One of the individuals who was hospitalized following the accident has succumbed to his injuries.

Three individuals died while four others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a lorry and a van in the Thalawa–Mirigama junction along the Kurunegala–Anuradhapura main road this morning (25).

The lorry was traveling from Anuradhapura towards Kurunegala, while the van was also traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.

Seven individuals, including the drivers of both vehicles were admitted to Thalawa and Anuradhapura hospitals. Among the passengers of the van, three have lost their lives.

Thalawa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.