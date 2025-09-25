Court grants permission to detain and question suspects in Tangalle drugs seizure

The Tangalle Magistrate’s Court has granted permission to police to detain and question three suspects arrested in connection with the discovery of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) and heroin in three lorries in Seenimodara, Tangalle.

Owners of two lorries in which the narcotics were discovered and a son of drug trafficker ‘Unakuruwa Thusitha,’ who died while receiving treatment in hospital, were produced before the Tangalle Magistrate’s Court last evening (24), police said.

Police then had requested permission from court to detain and question the suspects and the Magistrate ordered them to be detained and questioned until September 29.

Additionally, the court ordered the detention and interrogation of another lorry owner and its driver, who were also arrested in connection with the incident, until September 29, police said.

Meanwhile, police have launched investigations to apprehend a suspect known as “Bhumithela,” who fled from the location where the narcotics were discovered in Seenimodara.

It is reported that several police teams have been deployed to arrest him.

Following the deaths of three people in a house in Seenimodara, Tangalle, a special operation was conducted based on information received by police. During the operation, 705 kilograms of ‘Ice’ and heroin were found in three lorries, police confirmed.

In addition, police seized a T-56 assault rifle and five unpacked pistols in one of the lorries.

Investigations have revealed that the relevant stock of narcotics belongs to a criminal identified as ‘Unakuruwa Shantha,’ who is involved in drug trafficking from a foreign country.

Meanwhile, the three deceased individuals were also revealed to be involved in these drug trafficking activities during the investigations.

The body parts of the deceased individuals have been forwarded to the Government Analyst’s Department for further investigations, police said.

It is reported that the deceased individual who died while being hospitalized was ‘Unakuruwa Thusitha,’ who ran the drug network in the country under ‘Unakuruwa Shantha.’

Meanwhile, two individuals were arrested along with four T-56 assault rifles during a special search operation conducted by the Police Special Task Force (STF) in Ibbawala, Weligama.

Police stated that one of the individuals arrested was a close associate of “Midigama Ruwan”, an organized crime gang member.

The suspect arrested is a carpenter and is also said to be a relative of ‘Midigama Ruwan,’ an associate of Nadun Chinthaka alias ‘Harak Kata.’

During the operation, STF officers seized four T-56 assault rifles, a magazine, 27 rounds of ammunition, two grams of heroin and more than Rs. 800,000 in cash.