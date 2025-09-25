Wife of Backhoe Saman further remanded

The wife of underworld figure ‘Backhoe Saman’, Shadhika Lakshani, who is currently in remand custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, has been further remanded until October 9 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

This order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama after considering submissions made by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the suspect’s attorneys.

The Magistrate also instructed the CID to present a summary of the evidence at the next court date regarding how the suspect is allegedly connected to drug trafficking activities said to have taken place around Middeniya.

The wife and child of underworld figure ‘Backhoe Saman’ were taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department upon their arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on August 29.