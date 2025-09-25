Wife of Backhoe Saman further remanded

Wife of Backhoe Saman further remanded

September 25, 2025   11:49 am

The wife of underworld figure ‘Backhoe Saman’, Shadhika Lakshani, who is currently in remand custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, has been further remanded until October 9 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

This order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama after considering submissions made by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the suspect’s attorneys.

The Magistrate also instructed the CID to present a summary of the evidence at the next court date regarding how the suspect is allegedly connected to drug trafficking activities said to have taken place around Middeniya.

The wife and child of underworld figure ‘Backhoe Saman’ were taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department upon their arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on August 29.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

President Anura Kumara meets his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in New York (English)

President Anura Kumara meets his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in New York (English)

LCs worth USD 1.5 billion opened for vehicle imports so far in 2025 (English)

LCs worth USD 1.5 billion opened for vehicle imports so far in 2025 (English)

CEB workers decide against strike action but to continue work-to-rule campaign (English)

CEB workers decide against strike action but to continue work-to-rule campaign (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Sarvajana Balaya' commemorates International Sign Language Day (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' commemorates International Sign Language Day (English)

"All assets have been legally acquired" - Cabinet Spokesman responds to accusations (English)