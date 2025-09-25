Only 50% of data provided by public during wildlife census accurate: Dy Minister

Around 50% of the information provided by the general public during the recent wildlife census was found to be accurate, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Namal Karunaratne.

The Deputy Minister presented this information today (26) while addressing Parliament.

The wildlife census, conducted on March 15 across the island, was aimed to identify animals that harm food crops, study them properly, and take appropriate action.

The census, which was conducted simultaneously across the country, focused on animals such as monkeys, toque macaques, peacocks and giant squirrels. According to the Deputy Minister, 50% of the data provided by the public about monkeys and toque macaques was confirmed to be accurate.

Further expressing his views, the Deputy Minister stated:

“During data verification, it was confirmed that 50% of the information given by the public about monkeys and toque macaques was accurate. Accordingly, the committee responsible for making recommendations to minimize wildlife damage to food crop cultivation decided to consider 50% of the survey data as accurate.”

He also revealed the estimated animal populations based on the official report:

Toque macaques– 5,197,517

Monkeys– 1,747,623

Porcupines – 2,666,630

Giant squirrels – 4,285,745

Additionally, the Deputy Minister noted that the census was not conducted in six Grama Niladhari divisions of the Delft Island in Jaffna, due to the absence of the relevant animals in those areas.