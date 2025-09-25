Only 50% of data provided by public during wildlife census accurate: Dy Minister

Only 50% of data provided by public during wildlife census accurate: Dy Minister

September 25, 2025   12:08 pm

Around 50% of the information provided by the general public during the recent wildlife census was found to be accurate, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Namal Karunaratne.

The Deputy Minister presented this information today (26) while addressing Parliament.

The wildlife census, conducted on March 15 across the island, was aimed to identify animals that harm food crops, study them properly, and take appropriate action.

The census, which was conducted simultaneously across the country, focused on animals such as monkeys, toque macaques, peacocks and giant squirrels. According to the Deputy Minister, 50% of the data provided by the public about monkeys and toque macaques was confirmed to be accurate.

Further expressing his views, the Deputy Minister stated:

“During data verification, it was confirmed that 50% of the information given by the public about monkeys and toque macaques was accurate. Accordingly, the committee responsible for making recommendations to minimize wildlife damage to food crop cultivation decided to consider 50% of the survey data as accurate.”

He also revealed the estimated animal populations based on the official report:

Toque macaques– 5,197,517
Monkeys– 1,747,623
Porcupines – 2,666,630
Giant squirrels – 4,285,745

Additionally, the Deputy Minister noted that the census was not conducted in six Grama Niladhari divisions of the Delft Island in Jaffna, due to the absence of the relevant animals in those areas.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

President Anura Kumara meets his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in New York (English)

President Anura Kumara meets his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in New York (English)

LCs worth USD 1.5 billion opened for vehicle imports so far in 2025 (English)

LCs worth USD 1.5 billion opened for vehicle imports so far in 2025 (English)

CEB workers decide against strike action but to continue work-to-rule campaign (English)

CEB workers decide against strike action but to continue work-to-rule campaign (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Sarvajana Balaya' commemorates International Sign Language Day (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' commemorates International Sign Language Day (English)

"All assets have been legally acquired" - Cabinet Spokesman responds to accusations (English)