Tourist arrivals in September top 110,000

September 25, 2025   02:25 pm

A total of 111,823 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in September, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 32,570 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 29.1%. Furthermore, 8,021 persons from the United Kingdom, 6,994 from Germany, 6,316 from China and 6,097 Australian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of September.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,678,346 with the release of the latest figures for September.

Among them, 358,165 individuals are from India, 159,162 from the UK and 121,116 are from Russia, the SLTDA noted.

