Ex-President Ranil extends condolences over tragic accident at Na Uyana Monastery

September 25, 2025   03:37 pm

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has expressed his condolences over the passing of several local and foreign Buddhist monks in the tragic accident at the Na Uyana Monastery (Nā Uyana Āranya Senāsanaya) at Pansiyagama in Melsiripura.

In an official statement, he also extended his wishes for a speedy recovery to the monks who were injured in the accident and are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

He further noted that the venerable Buddhist monks, who dedicated their lives in the forest to ending worldly suffering, had gone forth to share the Buddha’s teachings on impermanence.

Concluding his message, the former President said he prays that the deceased clergy members attain the bliss of nirvana.

