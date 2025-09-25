Policy framework on digital transformation in education sector to be submitted to cabinet by March 2026

Officials of the task force for digital transformation in education presented a plan, indicating that by March 2026, it is expected to submit the policy framework related to the digital transformation in the education sector to the cabinet for approval.

This was stated recently (23) at a meeting of the Subcommittee under the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education held in Parliament chaired by the Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

During the Committee meeting held, officials of the task force for digital transformation in education presented the proposed plan and highlighted that the digitalization process within this education reform would focus on six sectors, according to a statement issued today.

Accordingly, they stated that digitalization is expected to provide a meaningful response to the teacher shortage. Further, they emphasized that the digitalization process aims to focus on providing relevant ICT equipment and resources for education, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of the school system under adverse conditions, and delivering children’s learning experiences through digitalization.

Officials of the task force for digital transformation in education also stated that by December 31, 2025, schools without internet facilities are expected to be provided with internet access, and schools without at least one digital smart board and either a computer or a laptop are expected to be provided with them.

According to existing data, it was shown by officials that 3 schools among the country’s dual-mode schools lack electricity, 546 schools lack at least one computer, laptop, or tablet, and 2,088 schools do not have a digital smart board, the statement added.

Expressing her views, the Prime Minister stated that for this unique transformation being undertaken in the education sector, which involves investing a significant amount of funds for the future, the support of everyone is essential. Accordingly, she also requested that suitable ideas and proposals be provided to the Digital Task Force on Education Reform for this purpose.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education (Dr.) Madhura Senevirathna, distinguished Members of Parliament, and a group of officials including Mr. Nalaka Kaluwawwe, Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education.