Agricultural Insurance Board disburses Rs. 1,669 mln to farmers

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board has disbursed Rs. 1,669 million under the National Crop Insurance Scheme, providing support to 81,234 farmers cultivating paddy, maize, chilli, and potato.

The board also highlighted the implementation of several cattle and goat insurance projects under the Livestock Insurance Scheme, aimed at safeguarding livestock farmers.

In addition, the board reported a significant increase in its financial assets, which have grown to Rs. 2,491 million this year.