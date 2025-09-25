President Anura Kumara to meet UN Secretary-General tonight

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to meet the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) António Guterres tonight (25), in Sri Lankan time, in New York, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Secretary-General Guterres has arrived in the city to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), it said.

Additionally, President Dissanayake will participate in a meeting with Sri Lankans residing in the United States, the PMD added.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath is expected to attend a series of diplomatic meetings throughout the day.