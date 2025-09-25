President Anura Kumara to meet UN Secretary-General tonight

President Anura Kumara to meet UN Secretary-General tonight

September 25, 2025   10:01 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to meet the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) António Guterres tonight (25), in Sri Lankan time, in New York, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Secretary-General Guterres has arrived in the city to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), it said.

Additionally, President Dissanayake will participate in a meeting with Sri Lankans residing in the United States, the PMD added.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath is expected to attend a series of diplomatic meetings throughout the day.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President meets Australian and Portuguese leaders in New York (English)

President meets Australian and Portuguese leaders in New York (English)

President meets Australian and Portuguese leaders in New York (English)

Harbor master speaks on X-Press Pearl case; London proceedings scheduled for 2027 (English)

Harbor master speaks on X-Press Pearl case; London proceedings scheduled for 2027 (English)

Sri Lanka to become a hub of marine excellence - Chairman of Export Development Board (English)

Sri Lanka to become a hub of marine excellence - Chairman of Export Development Board (English)

Previous govt's plan and our plan are different - Energy Minister (English)

Previous govt's plan and our plan are different - Energy Minister (English)

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

President Anura Kumara meets his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in New York (English)

President Anura Kumara meets his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in New York (English)

LCs worth USD 1.5 billion opened for vehicle imports so far in 2025 (English)

LCs worth USD 1.5 billion opened for vehicle imports so far in 2025 (English)