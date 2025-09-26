South Korea fires warning shots at North Korean ship crossing sea border

South Korea fired warning shots on Friday at a North Korean commercial vessel that crossed the maritime border in disputed waters off the Korean peninsula’s west coast, and the vessel subsequently retreated, the South’s military said.

The incursion early on Friday also involved South Korean military transmitting verbal warnings and the operation followed standard protocol, the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The waters around the so-called Northern Limit Line border, which was drawn up after the 1950-53 Korean War, have been the scene of deadly naval clashes in the past. North Korea does not recognise the line as the border.

