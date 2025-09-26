President Dissanayake meets UN Secretary-General António Gutierrez

President Dissanayake meets UN Secretary-General António Gutierrez

September 26, 2025   07:24 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is in New York to attend the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, met with UN Secretary-General António Gutierrez at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on 25th afternoon.

The Secretary-General warmly received the President upon his arrival at the UN Headquarters, after which the two leaders held a cordial discussion, the Presidential Media Division (PMD) said.

During the meeting, President Dissanayake outlined the progress of Sri Lanka’s new economic reforms as well as key government initiatives aimed at advancing the country’s economic, social and political development.

The Secretary-General commended the Sri Lankan government’s new progressive programme, affirming that the United Nations stands in support of it and extends its full cooperation, according to the PMD.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, former Chief Justice and President’s Counsel Jayantha Jayasuriya, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also participated in the meeting.

-PMD-

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President meets Australian and Portuguese leaders in New York (English)

President meets Australian and Portuguese leaders in New York (English)

President meets Australian and Portuguese leaders in New York (English)

Harbor master speaks on X-Press Pearl case; London proceedings scheduled for 2027 (English)

Harbor master speaks on X-Press Pearl case; London proceedings scheduled for 2027 (English)

Sri Lanka to become a hub of marine excellence - Chairman of Export Development Board (English)

Sri Lanka to become a hub of marine excellence - Chairman of Export Development Board (English)

Previous govt's plan and our plan are different - Energy Minister (English)

Previous govt's plan and our plan are different - Energy Minister (English)

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

President Anura Kumara meets his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in New York (English)

President Anura Kumara meets his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in New York (English)

LCs worth USD 1.5 billion opened for vehicle imports so far in 2025 (English)

LCs worth USD 1.5 billion opened for vehicle imports so far in 2025 (English)