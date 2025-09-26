President Dissanayake meets UN Secretary-General António Gutierrez

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is in New York to attend the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, met with UN Secretary-General António Gutierrez at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on 25th afternoon.

The Secretary-General warmly received the President upon his arrival at the UN Headquarters, after which the two leaders held a cordial discussion, the Presidential Media Division (PMD) said.

During the meeting, President Dissanayake outlined the progress of Sri Lanka’s new economic reforms as well as key government initiatives aimed at advancing the country’s economic, social and political development.

The Secretary-General commended the Sri Lankan government’s new progressive programme, affirming that the United Nations stands in support of it and extends its full cooperation, according to the PMD.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, former Chief Justice and President’s Counsel Jayantha Jayasuriya, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also participated in the meeting.

-PMD-