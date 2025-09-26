Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ advisory for the sea areas off extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota, and from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar.

The advisory, issued at 09.30 a.m. this morning (26), will be effective for the next 24 until 09.30 a.m. on Saturday (27).

Accordingly, the advisory warns that the sea areas off the coasts extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota, and from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar will be rough or very rough with strong gusty winds up to 55-65 kmph.

Therefore, naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive in this regard.